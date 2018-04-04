English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Received Grace from Cancer: Lisa Ray
In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies.
Image: Instagram/ Lisa Ray
Mumbai: On her 46 birthday on Wednesday, actress-model Lisa Ray says she is grateful for everything in her life and that she received grace from her battle with cancer.
"Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from cancer. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit. Happy Birthday to Lisa 2.0," Lisa tweeted on Wednesday morning.
A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. As multiple myeloma is an incurable disease, Ray is not completely cured of the disease.
On the Bollywood front, Lisa was last seen on screen in "Dobaara", a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus".
Off screen, she continues to spread a word about cancer awareness.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
