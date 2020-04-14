I Rejected Balika Vadhu 2-3 Times As I Was Keen On Taking Break: Anuup Sonii

One of the most popular TV shows Balika Vadhu is set to have a re-run as shoots have been halted amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Actor Anuup Sonii, who played Bhairon Dharamveer Singh, recently revealed that he had turned down the role 2-3 times, initially.

"At that point of time one of shows C.I.D. The Special Bureau had just ended and I wanted to take a break. Also Colors had not launched at that time so I was a little reluctant on taking up the show. I got a lot of calls from the production house and the writers but I rejected it 2-3 times as I was keen on taking a break. But as they say, what is destined to happen, will happen, so I happened to do the show and it went to become iconic,” the actor shared in an interview with Koimoi.

Balika Vadhu, which was telecasted on the channel colors, revolved around the subject of child marriage. The show was one of the most successful and longest running soap with actors like Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Avinash Mukherjee, Sidharth Shukla, Smita Bansal and Surekha Sikri among others.

Anuup, who was a part of the show from 2008-2014, expressed his happiness on the re-telecast and said, “It’s always a good feeling to watch your own shows on TV and your old self on screen. Balika Vadhu is a special show and it’s a feeling of nostalgia to hear that the show will be coming back on TV again. I’m looking forward to watching it again.”

