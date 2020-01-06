I Resemble A Horse At Times, Says Eva Mendes
It all started with a brief video in which Eva Mendes is seen in a fun and flirty purple patterned dress that she called her "favourite".
Hollywood actress Eva Mendes.
Actress Eva Mendes' looks have been appreciated by many but she feels that she resembles a horse at times. It all started with a brief video in which Mendes is seen in a fun and flirty purple patterned dress that she called her "favourite", reports eonline.com.
"I think I resemble a horse at times. It's not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I'd clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony," she captioned her video, which also showed her smiling from ear-to-ear.
"Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favourite dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this," she added.
However, not everyone was a fan of the design.
"Don't like these designs you need a better Designer you to pretty for these ugly patterns," one person wrote underneath the actress' post.
However, it was Mendes' response that got even more people talking in the comment section.
"I'm so sorry you don't like this one. It happens to be my favourite piece of my new collection," she responded.
"But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like. If not (Kate Hudson) and (Gabrielle Union) design some great things. So there may be something for you there."
The actress added: "Sending love for 2020."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mom Blasts Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's Mom
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa