I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been teasing us with their will-they-won't-they relationship for over two years now. No one can tell what's cooking between them because the two have always been relatively low-key about their private life. In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, Tiger admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.Now, it seems Tiger and Disha have taken a big step in their rumoured relationship over Valentine's week. On February 14, they decided to share matching Instagram posts, adding fuel to the fire.Sharing the photo of himself with a ponderous look on his face, Tiger wrote, “Turns out I’m taken.” Flaunting the same pose, Disha on her Instagram wrote, “Someone popped the question, and I said yes.”Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.Talking about her link-up rumours with Tiger, Disha had earlier told HT, "It’s part of the game. As long as fans are happy with my work, I am fine.”Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.