I Screamed at Rahul Vaidya for Exiting Bigg Boss 14, had Pictured Him in Finale: Aly Goni

In a shocking turn of events, singer Rahul Vaidya exited Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Rahul cited "homesickness" as the reason for quitting the show. "I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave."

Now, Aly Goni, who shared a close bond with Rahul inside the house, has opened up about the singer's decision to quit the show.

"Rahul's exit was very shocking for me. In fact, I even spoke to him and told him that he shouldn't have done that. I literally screamed at him. But he was genuinely not feeling good, and that's why he did what he did. Having said that, I had honestly pictured him in the finale with Jasmin," Aly told SpotboyE.

Talking about his bond with Rahul, Aly said, "Rahul became a very close friend of mine. He is such a nice guy. We have already made a lot of plans for going on trips, so hopefully, soon we will." Aly also confessed that he always saw Rahul as a very strong contestant. He said, "I guess Jasmin and Rubina are the strongest contestants right now in the show. Rahul too was a strong contender, but unfortunately, he left the show."

Rahul was hailed as one of the strongest contestants this season. He earned a huge fan base on social media, thanks to his entertaining skills and outspoken nature. Rahul also declared his love for TV actor Disha Parmar on the show and even proposed marriage to her. He was nominated alongside Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik for eviction. Turned out, Rahul wasn't the least voted contestant. Salman Khan told Rahul that he wasn't voted out by the audience and was one of the finalists till the singer announced his decision to quit the show.