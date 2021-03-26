I Secretly Hoped For Sonchiriya to Win Something at National Awards, Says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently won the Best Actor award at the 67th National Awards for his 2019 film Bhonsle. He shared the victory with Dhanush, who also won for Asuran. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore winning the Best Hindi Film honour. The actor said that he felt good because a film winnging an award is like ‘poetic justice.’ But he also added that Sonchiriya deserved a National Award.

The actor said, “In such a box-office oriented industry, I am elated that Chhichhore won the award. When a film earns more than 250 crores but isn’t being appreciated enough, it feels like something is amiss. So, when the same film wins a national award, its ‘poetic justice’. The movie got the justice it deserved. I felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something."

“Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film." He added that in his opinion, Bhumi’s performance in the film is above any work that other actresses from her generation have done.

Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya, starring Sushant, Manoj and Bhumi, also starred Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles. The film was released on March 1, 2019, and told the story of a gang of dacoits.