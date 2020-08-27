I Should Be Recognised For My Work As An Actor and Not Because of Rajeev and Sushmita Sen, Says Charu Asopa

Actor Charu Asopa, who will be next seen in Akbar Ka Bal...Birbal, said that she should be recognised for her work as an actor rather than as the sister-in-law of Sushmita Sen. Charu had married Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev in June 2019.

Talking to Times of India, Charu said, "Being associated with prominent names of the industry always creates a lot of chit-chat and banter amidst a lot of people. I think it’s sad for people to think that way. I work really hard and my passion for my art of acting is the one I follow. I truly believe I should be recognised for my work as an actor and not the people I am associated with."

Rumours have been affloat for the past few months that Charu and Rajeev are facing issues in their married life. However, in the recent times, the two seem to have been taking steps towards reconciliation.

Whe asked about the rumours, Charu said, "Well, I am here to speak about my show Akbar Ka Bal...Birbal. I would like to refrain from giving any comments on my personal life."

Akbar Ka Bal...Birbal also stars Ali Asgar, Vishal Kotian and Aditi Sajwan in lead roles. The show is inspired by stories of Mughal emperor Akbar and his minister Birbal.