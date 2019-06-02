English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Dr Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
I Should Be Taking Tips from Suhana Khan 'Coz She is Such a Good Actor, Says Ananya Panday
During an interview session, actress Ananya Panday praised her friend Suhana Khan's acting talent and confessed that she should be taking tips from her.
Image of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, courtesy of Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana constantly makes headlines in tabloid news stories, courtesy of her effervescent style and a glowing personality that befits the youngster. While she completes her education in London, she is not far away from the Bollywood drama happening here in India in any way.
Her friendship with actress Ananya Panday is well known and the latter's proximity with Suhana's family, especially Shah Rukh, is not news. Ananya even went to the extent of calling Shah Rukh her "second dad" recently. The young women are often seen hanging out in town, while their friend Shanaya Kapoor also joins them in their fun times together.
Talking about the equation the two share, Ananya said in an interview that both Suhana and Shanaya were her support while Student of The Year 2, her debut film, was releasing. She added that both her friends shared trailers, songs and promotional content related to the film in the lead up to its release.
When asked if she has some friendly industry advice for Suhana, Ananya said (via timesnow.com), "Oh my god, I should be taking tips from her coz she is such a good actor. I think if you watch her videos on YouTube and stuff, she's so so so so good, so I don't think I should give her any tips. I need tips from Suhana (sic)."
Although Student of The Year 2 failed to create any magic at the box office, Ananya's confident performance as Shreya was praised by one and all. She will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake.
