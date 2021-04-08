I Sometimes Stop and Admire Deepika Padukone, Says Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently launched her website, which is a one-stop shot for everything related to the actress. From her Instagram pictures, brand deals, campaigns and news about her films, everything can be found in the website.

Along with the information about the actress, the biography section of the website also features glowing testimonials from some of her industry friends. However, the most heartwarming of them all is Ranveer Singh’s statement, where he gushes about his wife. It read, “Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilient, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she’s a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

The website also includes testimonials from Farah Khan, the director of her films On Shanti Om and Happy New Year, as well as Kabir Khan, who directed Deepika and Ranveer’s ’83. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also wrote a lengthy post for her.

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo also worked together in Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat, both directed by Bhansali. They will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which chronicles the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika essays his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in December 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

