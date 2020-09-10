I Stand With Ankita Lokhande, Tweets Karanvir Bohra After Shibani Dandekar's '2 Seconds Fame' Jibe

Actor Karanvir Bohra has come out in support of Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar called her out for writing "a grotesque" letter, which the Pavitra Rishta actress posted last night on Instagram. In the said letter, Ankita slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs "when she very well knew about his mental state".

Shibani, in response to Ankita's post, wrote that "she obviously wants her two seconds of fame and has got it by targeting Rhea and playing a major role in this witch-hunt."

Now, Karanvir has come forward in defence of Ankita, saying that it's unfortunate to see people taking "personal jibes" without knowing her.

He tweeted, "I've known you back when you & Sushant were together, @anky1912. I've seen how loving & responsible you were with him. If things didn't work out, they didn't work out, but it's sad to see individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #IStandWithYou #AnkitaLokhande." To which, Ankita simply posted a series of red heart emojis.

Ankita dated Sushant for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. The two met on the sets of their popular show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a series of controversies in the media.

Ankita late Wednesday night put up a clarification on her social media accounts, saying that many people have called her names but she never responded to anything and came forward to speak about Sushant when they were together. She also said that Rhea was the closest person to SSR so she should not have let him consume drugs.