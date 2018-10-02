English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
Image credits: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Loading...
Parineeti Chopra has divulged details about Nick Jonas’ romantic proposal to her sister Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Namaste England, shared she was the first person that Priyanka called when Nick popped the question to the Quantico star.
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.
Sharing deets about Nick’s proposal to Priyanka, Parineeti told Filmfare, “The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”
Heaping praise on her future brother-in-law, Parineeti added, "Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He's really a sweet and mature person, he came to seek permission.”
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at Met Gala, officially announced their engagement last month on their respective social media accounts.
Speaking formally about his fiancée for the first time, Nick gushed about Chopra on an American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy."
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.
Sharing deets about Nick’s proposal to Priyanka, Parineeti told Filmfare, “The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”
Heaping praise on her future brother-in-law, Parineeti added, "Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He's really a sweet and mature person, he came to seek permission.”
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at Met Gala, officially announced their engagement last month on their respective social media accounts.
Speaking formally about his fiancée for the first time, Nick gushed about Chopra on an American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...