I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has divulged details about Nick Jonas’ romantic proposal to her sister Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Namaste England, shared she was the first person that Priyanka called when Nick popped the question to the Quantico star.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.Sharing deets about Nick’s proposal to Priyanka, Parineeti told Filmfare, “The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”Heaping praise on her future brother-in-law, Parineeti added, "Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He's really a sweet and mature person, he came to seek permission.”Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at Met Gala, officially announced their engagement last month on their respective social media accounts.Speaking formally about his fiancée for the first time, Nick gushed about Chopra on an American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy."