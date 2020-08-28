I Still Feel That Sushant Singh Rajput would Come to Pick Me Up, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview with CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil, has questioned about the events that might have happened before her alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14. The late actor’s body was found inside his Bandra apartment.

Rhea explained why she is doing the interview. She said, “I was brought to this point when from call logs to WhatsApp chats to rubbish rumours is in public domain. I had to come forward to talk about my life. It’s my responsibility to bring forth my side of the story.”

She added, “I am happy that an apex institute like CBI is investigating the matter. I want to know what happened between June 8-14 when Sushant’s sister Meetuji was with him, that he took such a step. Don’t you think I am the person who deserve to know this? Who most wants to find out the truth? ‘Sabse zyada dukh toh mujhe hi hua hoga.’”

She continued, “Even till date, I can’t believe he is not here. I still feel that he would come to pick me up.”

Rhea also talked about her demand of CBI inquiry into the case. “When I demanded the CBI inquiry, there was no Bihar Police in the picture. I was cooperating with the Mumbai Police. Then the Bihar Police came to Mumbai with a baseless FIR. I couldn’t understand whether I should cooperate with Mumbai Police or Bihar Police! I never said in my Supreme Court petition that I don’t want the CBI inquiry. At that time, it was about jurisdiction.”