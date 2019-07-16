I Still Get Nervous While Talking to Kareena Kapoor, Says Diljit Dosanjh

He has worked with her in Udta Punjab and he is now filming with her again for their forthcoming outing Good News, but Diljit Dosanjh says he still gets jitters while talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking to Mid-Day about it, the singer-actor, who recently released a song on her called Kylie + Kareena, said, "It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her."

The Phillauri star also spoke about why he’s done few films since his impressive debut in Bollywood in 2016 for which he also won a Filmfare. "I don't have a godfather, so I have to choose from the roles offered to me. Also, I have been vocal about the fact that I won't do roles that require me to remove my turban. That narrows down my options further. But times are changing. In Good News, my character originally wasn't a Punjabi, but the makers decided to cast me because they liked my work."

On the movie front, Dosanjh was last seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in the Punjabi film Shadaa. He will next star alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in Rohit Jugraj Chauhan’s comedy Arjun Patiala. Then there is Raj Mehta’s Good News with Kareena, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

