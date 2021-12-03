'I Support Inigo': Actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli After Controversy On Survivor Show

Zee Tamil TV reality show, Survivor, hosted by King Arjun has been well received by the viewers. The celebrity contestants, Vijayalakshmi, Narayanan, Amjad, Aishwarya, Inigo, Vikrant, Umapathy, and Vanessa, are effectively proving their human survival instincts by performing mental and physical challenges. But recently, contestant Aishwarya has dropped a bombshell on co-contestant, Inigo, for making obscene comments on Lakshmi Priyaa a few days ago. The matter has caused a great deal of controversy.

Reportedly, Aishwarya has publicly accused Inigo of making vulgar remarks behind the camera in connection with the incident in which Lakshmi was caught and thrown from an A-shaped tall tower during a task a few days ago. Viji, however, supporting Inigo, said that he did not know much English, so it was not for malicious purposes.

However, Aishwarya was adamant in her opinion that what Inigo said was wrong. Inigo, in his defence, responded, saying, “I was not criticizing Lakshmi with any wrong motive and I’m not like that.”

The incident slowly snowballed into a big controversy and led to a big uproar on social media. Lakshmipriyaa, who tweeted about the situation, said, “Since my name was dragged, I felt the need to post & say I support #Inigo. I believe he wouldn’t have said anything with any wrong intention. Some words sound different when said in a different language. It’s just a misunderstanding. Wish him and others the best! #SurvivorTamil”

This is the sad reality of being part of a reality show. People think they have the right to say whatever they want. This is cyberbullying.I request people to report this account. This is the first of many that I will be taking action against. #SurvivorTamil #saynotocyberbullying https://t.co/l26PifLmbD— Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) November 30, 2021

Like other controversies surrounding movie celebrities, netizens have been posting their opinion on this issue as well. But a comment posted by a user on Lakshmipriyaa’s post has caused great controversy.

Aruna, a Twitter user, commented on Lakshmipriyaa’s saying, “Even if you were raped, you would say I accepted because I enjoyed it." Lakshmi Priya, who was so disgusted by this, reported the account. She later shared a screenshot of the tweet by the user and said, “Since the tweet was deleted as expected, here is the screenshot of it. This is what I’m complaining against. #saynotocyberbullying #SurvivorTamil.”

Since the tweet was deleted as expected, here is the screen shot of it. This is what I'm complaining against. #saynotocyberbullying #SurvivorTamil pic.twitter.com/95ki74OezJ— Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) November 30, 2021

Lakshmipriyaa has lodged a complaint against the user. She later posted another tweet urging people to report the account, “It’s a sad fact to be a part of a reality show. People think they have the right to say whatever they want. This is cyberbullying. I urge people to report this account to @as_aruna. I will take action against it.”

