'I Support This, Do You?': BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil Shares Mukta Barve’s Y Poster

There is currently a wave of success for Marathi cinema. Many Marathi films have had record-breaking performances in recent months. Maintaining the feat, Y, directed by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar, is also anticipated to be a blockbuster. The film is presently gaining popularity on social media and is slated for a release soon.

Mukta Barve, who plays a pivotal part in the film, shared a selfie of herself carrying a poster of Y on social media. Following that, numerous Marathi Cineworld stars, including Swapnil Joshi, Nina Kulkarni, Prajakta Mali, and others, shared photos on social media carrying the Y poster.

Sujay Vikhe Patil, a member of Parliament, is the most recent to join the list. The official account of the movie recently shared the picture of Patil holding a poster of the movie with the caption, “I support this. Do you?”

This has piqued the curiosity of netizens. According to reports, the film’s lead, Mukta, recently shared some details of the film. She said that Y is not merely a letter but it is the story of a woman’s struggle for survival.

The makers recently revealed an intriguing new poster of the film, leaving the fans excited about the trailer. The caption read, “Why does the flame go out in dread of the dark? In this fight for ens, ‘she’ comes… becoming the light herself…! In your nearest cinema from 24th June.”

Earlier, the actor shared the first look of the film. Mukta’s half-face is hidden behind flames in a poster shared by her. “She is not afraid. The reality beyond imagination. The story of her fight ..Y,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ajay Suryakant Wadikar’s directorial is backed by Control N Production private limited and is slated to hit theatres on June 24.

