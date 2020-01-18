I-T Raid on Rashmika Mandanna's House Ends, Sleuths Collect Details
The searches, conducted since Thursday by sleuths from Bengaluru, were concluded on Friday morning, Rashmika Mandanna's family said.
Rashmika Mandanna
The searches by income-tax officials at the residence of south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagu district were concluded on Friday.
The searches, conducted since Thursday by sleuths from Bengaluru, were concluded on Friday morning, the family said.
Speaking to reporters outside the house, the actress's mother Suman said: "We all cooperated with the officials since Thursday. The officials asked some questions which we answered properly."
Rashmika, who was not at the residence when the I-T officials arrived, joined them on Thursday night, she added. According to sources, IT officials from Bengaluru who arrived in three cars on Thursday verified documents pertaining to properties, bank accounts and investments.
Rashmika has acted in several Kannada and Telugu movies. Her recent film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opposite popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million