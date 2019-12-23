Take the pledge to vote

I Take 5 Minutes and Shah Rukh 5 Hours to Get Ready, Says Gauri Khan

Gauri's revelation about SRK came during an interview with a news channel at a recent awards night. Read below for details.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
I Take 5 Minutes and Shah Rukh 5 Hours to Get Ready, Says Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan (R)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes way more time to get ready than his wife Gauri Khan. This candid confession came from none other than Gauri herself.

"I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours," said Gauri, adding that SRK has a big room only full of wardrobes.

To which, Shah Rukh replied: "I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear the black suit, so you got to have a difference in black suit everytime you wear."

Gauri's revelation about SRK came during an interview with the news channel NDTV. The star couple were at the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion Power List event where they bagged the Most Stylish Couple of the year award.

