Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

I Tell Deepika That I'm Her Souten, Says Arjun Kapoor on Bond with Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor says that his friendship with Ranveer Singh hasn't changed even after the latter's wedding with Deepika Padukone.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Tell Deepika That I'm Her Souten, Says Arjun Kapoor on Bond with Ranveer Singh
Image: Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor

Ever since the trailer and first posters of Panipat came out, Arjun Kapoor's look from the film has been compared with that of good friend Ranveer Singh's from Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer essayed the role of Bajirao in Bhansali's film. Arjun plays the lead role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Gowariker's upcoming film based on the Third Battle of Panipat.

In a recent interview, Arjun said that he did not seek advice from Ranveer to play the Maratha warrior as the latter would have a point of view that matched with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking, not that of Ashutosh Gowariker.

Arjun told Mid Day, "Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director's temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view (that would be derived from) Sanjay sir's understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer's work. But this film didn't require me (to seek his advice) because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras."

Arjun and Ranveer are known to be thick as thieves and the actor said that the bond hasn't changed even after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. "He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm," said Arjun.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram