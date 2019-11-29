I Tell Deepika That I'm Her Souten, Says Arjun Kapoor on Bond with Ranveer Singh
Arjun Kapoor says that his friendship with Ranveer Singh hasn't changed even after the latter's wedding with Deepika Padukone.
Image: Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor
Ever since the trailer and first posters of Panipat came out, Arjun Kapoor's look from the film has been compared with that of good friend Ranveer Singh's from Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer essayed the role of Bajirao in Bhansali's film. Arjun plays the lead role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Gowariker's upcoming film based on the Third Battle of Panipat.
In a recent interview, Arjun said that he did not seek advice from Ranveer to play the Maratha warrior as the latter would have a point of view that matched with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking, not that of Ashutosh Gowariker.
Arjun told Mid Day, "Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director's temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view (that would be derived from) Sanjay sir's understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer's work. But this film didn't require me (to seek his advice) because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras."
Arjun and Ranveer are known to be thick as thieves and the actor said that the bond hasn't changed even after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. "He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm," said Arjun.
