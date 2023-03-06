Veteran Bollywood actress-politician Jaya Bachchan is known for not mincing her words. She often hogs the limelight for being at loggerheads with the paparazzi. Numerous videos of the 74-year-old actress, having verbal spats with the media, have gone viral. Addressing the issue, she shared in an interview that the only time she gets irked by the shutterbugs is when they “interfere" with her personal space. Apart from revealing her personal preferences, Jaya Bachchan is also an open book when it comes to speaking about her family, including her equation with her daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Earlier, in an interview with Rediff, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress spilled the beans on how she shares her differences of opinion with Aishwarya. Jaya Bachchan also highlighted that she does not do politics behind the back of her daughter-in-law. Calling the Dhoom 2 actress her “buddy”, Jaya said, “She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell it to her face. I don’t do politics behind her back.”

“If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all," Jaya Bachchan added.

Jaya further elaborated on how she and Aishwarya enjoy spending quality time with each other at home, speaking about everything under the sun. She said, “We enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn’t have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan, in an interaction with DNA in 2015, spoke on how his mother and wife team up against him, and speak with each other in fluent Bengali. “Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So, whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali," shared Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the nuptial knot in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Both Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan are spotted together at several award ceremonies and parties together. On the work front, Jaya Bachchan’s next film project is with Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

