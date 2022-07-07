I Think Rhea Chakraborty’s Career Is Being Jeopardised: Producer Rana Sarkar

Ever since the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty is having a hard time. Post his death, Rhea was arrested by NCB and found herself in a lot of trouble. She was later released on bail.

Tollywood producer Rana Sarkar, who recently wished Rhea on her birthday, has now offered her a film. He also said that Rhea’s career is being jeopardised without any fault of hers.

The producer told OTT play, “I think Rhea’s career is being jeopardised for no fault of her. She went through a lot of trouble and she is also not getting roles in Mumbai. She has been haunted for being someone’s girlfriend and for being Bengali. I genuinely think she deserves better.”

“We have a ready script and she fits perfectly well with one of the lead characters. It is a story of betrayal. Rhea speaks good Bengali and that will help. I have seen her performances,” added Rana.

It’s left to be seen whether Rhea Chakraborty will make her Tollywood debut with Rana Sarkar’s film or not.

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her 30th birthday recently and was showered with wishes from her friends and colleagues. Rana Sarkar had also wished Rhea. He had tweeted, “Happy Birthday Rhea…Shows must go on. Come to Kolkata and join us at Bengali Cinema Tollywood.”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumi Jaffery’s mystery thriller Chehre, which was released in 2021. Apart from Rhea, the film also had Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Krystal D’Souza in key roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.