I Thought My Casting Would Be a Big Disaster for Thalaivi, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who underwent a drastic physical transformation for the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has said that she was initially “apprehensive" about playing the role of the iconic actor-politician as she was not very aware of the politics in Jayalalithaa’s home state. The film titled Thalaivi traces the journey of Jayalalithaa from films to politics. The film also features Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu, and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. The multi-lingual film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. It is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written Baahubali. Poorna and Madhoo play key roles in the film.

At the trailer launch of the film, Kangana, who never shies away to speak her mind, also mentioned that Thalaivi was the first film in her career that she was recommended for.

“Thalaivi is the main focus of my life right now. This journey would have not been started if Vijayendra sir had not recommended me. For the first time, I got recommended for a role. Usually, I get recommended only to get thrown out of films. So, for the first time, a man recommended me for a film. But I was very much apprehensive about taking on the role. I’m not very familiar with the politics in Tamil Nadu and even the film industry for that matter."

Kangana, who had gained about 20 kilograms and also learned Bharatnatyam for her role in the biopic, further said, “I asked Vijayendra sir, ‘why do you think I’d be good at that role?’ He said, ‘You just do it.’ For me, to deny him or to say no to him gets very tricky. I told sir, ‘It will be a big disaster.’ Because when the casting is wrong, the film only goes downhill after that. But the way he was confident about it, it gave me a lot of strength and I thought let’s give it a try."

Thalaivi releases on April 23 this year.