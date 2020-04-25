I Trusted Arhaan But Didn't Know I'd Have To Pay Such A Big Price For It: Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai got emotional while talking about her former boyfriend Arhaan Khan during an Instagram live session with fans.

Rashami and Arhaan dated each other for over a year. However, things went haywire after they entered the Bigg Boss house last season, where its host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan for not telling about his child and marriage to Rashami. The actress has now opened up about what exactly went wrong between the two.

"Yes we were in a relationship and we stayed together for months and in midst of that we have shared a lot of details with each other. Yes, I loved somebody not knowing anything about his past and details related to him. But yes, I trusted him but I didn't know that I would have to pay such a big price for it. That I will be asked to give proofs. I was emotionally involved. Whatever I have done for my loved ones I really don't need to advertise," Rashami said during the Instagram live.

"But today I would like to mention If someone gives you a house to stay, (funds) to shop, a lifestyle and shares staff with you it is a big deal. I am a self made girl and have not taken anything from anybody. I helped and people are shameless to accept it," Rashami added.

This comes after Arhaan accused Rashami of leaking her own bank statements and "curating a plan to malign" him. On Monday evening, the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter following claims by netizens that Arhaan took Rs 15 lakh from Rashami's account, and is allegedly threatening her. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it was claimed.