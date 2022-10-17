'I Used To Propose To Everyone': Sajid Khan Under Fire For Old Interview

One of our favourite television reality shows is back for its 16th season, and viewers are loving it. But since its arrival, Sajid Khan’s presence on the show has also grabbed headlines. Given the mounting pressure, it is only a matter of time before Sajid Khan is evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Amid this, a Reddit user shared an old interview with Sajid in which he discussed his previous relationships. In the video, he admitted to being engaged to Gauahar Khan and never married. Users slammed him even more in the comments section after seeing the video.

Top showsha video

In 2018, during the #Metoo movement, nine women in showbiz accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. They all collaborated with the filmmaker on various projects. Sajid decided to accept “the moral responsibility of stepping down as director of Housefull 4″ after his charges sparked outrage online.

Sajid is seen in an old video talking to Kiran Juneja on her show, Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak. When the host inquired about his breakup with Gauahar, Sajid said, “Uss Waqt mera character bohot dheela tha. Mai uss waqt ladkiyon ke sath bhaar ghoom raha tha aur bohot jhoot bol raha tha. Maine aise koi badtameezi nahin ki but har ladki ko, ‘I love you, will you marry me’ bolta tha. (In those days, I had a bad character. I used to go around with girls and lie to them. Although I never misbehaved with anyone, I used to propose to everyone).”

Sajid also joked that if things had gone his way, he would have been married for the 350th time by then. He also stated that all of the ladies in his life must be missing him while also abusing him. He referred to the ‘I love you’ era of his life as selfish and stated that friendship is essential for a relationship to work. According to him, arranged marriages in India succeed because two people take the time to cultivate friendship after marriage, which helps them maintain their connection. “There are no ups and downs in pure love stories.” Individuals are also involved,” he noted.

Sajid went on to compare marriage to a business merger, claiming that males generally compromise more than women. He argued that strong women in today’s culture make it difficult for couples to work. He said, “If you give any nonsense to modern women or treat them like a damsel in distress, they will leave you. Today there’s a lot of awareness about women which I am very happy about because I have been with a working mom and sister.”

The internet, on the other hand, is not thrilled with Sajid’s words. “This man is literal filth,” one Reddit user remarked in the comments section. He knew what women had to face because he came from a family with a working mother and sister, and yet he went ahead and took advantage of vulnerable women who were struggling. Also, his hubris in being on Big Brother and attempting to clear his record after #metoo demonstrates how entitled he believes he is. It’s revolting.” “Creep thinks he’s some playboy,” said another. Another user commented, “Pathetic.”

