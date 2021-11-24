I Used to Say Chiranjeevi Will Attend my Wedding, It Happened, Tweets Actor Kartikeya

RX100 fame Kartikeya recently tied the wedding knot with his college sweetheart Lohitha Reddy and their pictures are going viral on the internet. The presence of Chiranjeevi at their wedding also created lots of buzz. The two got married on November 21 in Hyderabad. While the pictures of Megastar Chiranjeevi at the wedding went viral, now Kartikeya has tweeted something really special about it.

In his tweet, the actor posted wedding pictures with Chiranjeevi and wrote that he used to say as a kid that he would become a hero one day and the south megastar will attend his wedding. The actor added that he was grateful to fate that Chiranjeevi was there to bless him at his wedding. He wrote that the megastar’s presence meant a lot to him and he loves him to infinity.

“Nen pedhayaka hero avtha appudu Chiranjeevi kuda na pelli ki vasthadu”I said this as a an innocent kid. Thankful to fate I am an actor now and my MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu was there to bless me. Your presence means alot to me sir🤩Love you to the infinity as always ❤ pic.twitter.com/nlxzqbCeGV — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) November 23, 2021

Two dreams came true that day for Kartikeya. Not only did he marry the love of his life but Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding, where other celebrities were also present. The actor has been dating Lohitha since they studied in NIT Warangal. They got engaged in August this year and Kartikeya also proposed to Lohitha at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka by going on one knee.

Chiranjeevi chose a black shirt and Dhoti as his outfit for the wedding and looked extremely handsome as always. As far as the outfits of newlyweds are concerned, Kartikeya chose to wear a cream and golden outfit, Lohitha wore a combination of gold and pink. Both looked extremely adorable and happy on this special occasion.

