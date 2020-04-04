I Used to Shoot for Dekh Bhai Dekh After School Finished in the Afternoon, Says Urvashi Dholakia

Dekh Bhai Dekh is one of the iconic shows of Indian television that is being aired again during the lockdown period. Produced by Jaya Bachchan, the show starred many famous TV and film actors, including Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth and Vishal Singh.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia was also part of the show. It was one of the earliest TV projects she was a part of, long before shooting to fame as Komolika on Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

She was still in school when she starred in the show. Urvashi shares how the whole unit waited for her as she used to finish her school and reach the set. "I have such amazing memories of the show which is unbelievable. I still remember I used to finish my school by 1-1:15 in the afternoon and then traveled in my school uniform, all the way to Chembur, as we used to shoot in RK studios. The crew would also wait patiently," she told SpotboyE in an interview.

Urvashi is hoping for a remake with the original cast.

"It feels awesome that Dekh Bhai Dekh is being re-telecast but I also wish it would have been remade. In fact, there have been many trials and errors but nothing materialised. However, if a remake ever happens, it has to be with us only, boss. We are no less. The way daily soaps have the time leap, which is quite a famous pattern these days, our comeback with Dekh Bhai Dekh will be an original leap. I am excited that millennial will get to see such an iconic show which has been a trend-setter in the industry," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more