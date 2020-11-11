I Want My Characters To Stay Aware: Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi: His roles may have been varied but there is always an attempt on Pankaj Tripathi’s part to keep his characters contemporary, something that the actor says is reflective of his own need to stay aware as a human being. Tripathi is capping 2020 on a high note with Ludo, Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated ensemble where he is in a crucial role of Sattu, a wise beyond the years, sometimes endearing but otherwise a dangerous gangster. It was a character that Basu said he wrote keeping Tripathi in mind.

Asked about the philosophical outlook that ties together his characters from Sacred Games, Stree, Newton, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mirzapur to his latest film, the actor said it may have something to do the way he is in real life. Yes, there is something like this in my dialogues. I am not sure why it’s there, maybe it is because I try to keep my characters contemporary. Like people have social media, I believe as an actor cinema is my medium where I should be able to say whatever is happening in the world through my characters, Tripathi told .