I Want to Ask Ananya Where Did She Learn Acting From: Chunky Panday on Pati Patni Aur Woh

Chunky Panday was at his sarcastic best when asked about her daughter Ananya Panday's performance in her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 earlier this year, starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in her sophomore project, which is a remake of Baldev Raj Chopra's 1978 classic.

At the Star Screen Awards, Chunky revealed that he was shocked to see Ananya perform so well in the movie and wanted to ask her about how she managed to do it.

"Both of us have had two big releases. I had Sahoo and Housefull 4 and she had Student of Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She did a fabulous job in Pati Patni Aur Woh. In fact, I was shocked to see her performance in the film. It was very different from what she did in Student of the Year 2. I want to ask her where did she learn the acting from? (laughs)"

He further said that he doesn't think Ananya needs any acting tips from him as she is herself very capable of doing everything.

Ananya also described how her father reacted to her performance in the Mudassar Aziz-directed movie.

"When my father was first time watching me on the big screen, he was very nervous. So, he couldn't laugh as much as he wanted but in Pati Patni Aur Woh, he laughed his head off. He really enjoyed the film. And, I think I couldn't have asked for a better year and I hope 2020 is bigger and better."

Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is on its way to hit a half century at the box office. The film has collected Rs 47 crore in four days and will most likely cross Rs 50-crore mark after Wednesday’s numbers come in.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the Mumbai-set movie promises a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl.

When asked if there's any pressure for the film, the actress said, "If I'm going to take pressure for every movie then I will succumb to that pressure. I just want to enjoy and do loads of work."

