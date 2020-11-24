I Want to Become the Biggest Pop Star, and Then Act in a Film: Dhvani Bhanushali

We often talk about how the concept of a pop star is so rare in India, as opposed to the West where the music industry is independent of the film world. In India today, it is hard to garner that kind of popularity without singing for films. Dhvani Bhanushali is one of those singers who want to change that. The 22-year-old is one of the most popular female singers in the country, with several hits in her discography. In a short span of time, she has managed to create a huge fan base, and now she is aiming to become the biggest pop star in India.

“Look at the artistes in the West, we do not have such huge pop stars here. But a lot of artistes like me have started venturing out, making music videos. The movement has started and it is going to be big. I want to become the biggest pop star I can be, because it’s really sad that we do not have that concept in our country,” Dhvani says.

Right now she’s straddling both worlds quite comfortably. While her film songs like Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate) and Duniyaa (Luka Chupi) have been massive hits, Dhvani is probably known better as the star of music videos like Ishare Tere and Leja Re. Vaaste is probably the biggest hit of her career so far, having clocked more than a billion views on YouTube in less than two years.

“No one had thought that the song would get so many views. I thought only people in my building will watch it, never imagined it will get a billion views one day. God had other plans, and I am really happy that it happened. I think I have been at the right place at the right time, and I have also worked very hard,” Dhvani says.

“Vaaste is also among the top 100 most viewed videos in the world. It was one of my first songs, and it's still so relevant. People still listen to it. The audience has been kind,” she adds.

Dhvani entered the pop music scene with Guru Randhawa’s Ishare Tere in 2018, and her film debut was with the remixed version of Dilbar that became an overnight sensation. In about two years, Dhvani has managed to become one of most popular singing voices of current times.

“My parents are over the moon. My father is so happy you will not be able to handle his energy. My mom is still more chilled out. It feels good that my talent has been acknowledged so early, but I have a lot to learn and still a long way to go. This is just the beginning of my career. Now that people know me, I can experiment and sing new kinds of songs,” she says.

A career in music was not always her plan. Dhvani did not train as singer at a young age. Despite her father working with T-Series, that did not act as an influence on her career choice either.

“I was planning to go abroad and study. Then my dad emotionally blackmailed me to stay back. My sister and I are very attached to our father. I was very inclined towards music since I was 13 years old, although I never took any training. I used to listen to songs and practice. When I went to Himesh Reshammiya, he said, why don’t you learn. So I started learning at the age of 17. The rest of it just shaped up as I kept chasing my passion.”

She’s also had offers to act in films, but that’s something she wants to consider after fulfilling her dreams of becoming a pop star. “I have had offers, but I think it’s too early for me. I will do a film eventually, one that I like and on a good subject. I will do a film for sure,” she says.