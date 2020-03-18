English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

I Want to Compete With Myself And Do Better With Each Film, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has receiving appreciation for every part she has played,, feels blessed to have her work seen and wants to compete with herself to be better.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll as she has had a series of hit films, such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She feels blessed to see her work getting noticed by people, and now she wants to compete with herself to do better on screen.

"My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. I'm thrilled about my performances being highlighted...As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film," Bhumi said.

She added, "It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I'm cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on-screen."

Bhumi will next be seen in Durgavati

and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

