I Want to do Better Internationally: Anupam Kher
The actor, 65, on Sunday had tweeted that he was travelling to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of "Mrs Wilson".
Image: Twitter/AnupamPKher
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says whenever he takes up an international film or series, he feels a sense of responsibility about representing India. So while he says he focuses on "good work" in India, he wants to do "better" outside.
The actor, 65, on Sunday had tweeted that he was travelling to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of "Mrs Wilson".
In an accompanying video, he said: "Have reached London and from here I got to Belfast for a series for BBC titled 'Mrs Wilson'. It is a good role. Whenever I work for an international series or movie, then from within I feel I am representing India and I have to give my best.
On my way to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of @BBCOne ‘s #MrsWilson. Looking forward to join the hugely talented team of actors, writers, producers and technicians.:) pic.twitter.com/9tbUqXyP3L— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 6, 2018
Whenever I am doing an International film or series, In my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to give my bestest. I get a sense of extra responsibility. देश की भी इज़्ज़त का सवाल होता है!! Looking forward to a great experience.🙏👍🇮🇳 #515ThProject pic.twitter.com/pkumSIhcQn— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2018
"I have to do good work in India but outside, I want to do better."
Anupam further wrote: "Whenever I am doing an international film or series, in my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to give my bestest. I get a sense of extra responsibility. Desh ki bhi izzat ka sawaal hota hai (it's a matter of my country's prestige too)! Looking forward to a great experience. 515th project."
The Indian actor, who has earlier featured in a slew of foreign projects, will also be seen in an upcoming series titled "New Amsterdam", a medical drama.
Besides this, he has been nominated for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera's memoir "The Boy with the Topknot", a TV movie.
"I have been nominated for Bafta on May 13 for the film 'Boy With The Top Knot'. please pray for that. I will be happy if we win, but if not then I would be happy with the nominations only," Anupam urged his fans via his video.
