I Want To Enjoy Both Acting And Life: Supriya Pathak
1-MIN READ

I Want To Enjoy Both Acting And Life: Supriya Pathak

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time. Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot depends on the kind of roles producers offer her.

“I have to be offered something which is worth it and is more interesting. It depends on producers. I have no idea why don’t they offer (such roles)? I am waiting. I enjoy working very much, I am not choosy. I would love to be part of every film that’s good,” Pathak told .


