Next Story
I Want To Enjoy Both Acting And Life: Supriya Pathak
AK vs AK
Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time. Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot depends on the kind of roles producers offer her.
- PTI
- Last Updated: December 30, 2020, 15:09 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Mumbai: Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time. Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot depends on the kind of roles producers offer her.
“I have to be offered something which is worth it and is more interesting. It depends on producers. I have no idea why don’t they offer (such roles)? I am waiting. I enjoy working very much, I am not choosy. I would love to be part of every film that’s good,” Pathak told .