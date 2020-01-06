Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I Want To Fall in Love Again, Says Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, said that watching Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor have fun on-screen made him want to be young and fall in love again.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
I Want To Fall in Love Again, Says Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor in 'Malang'

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor on Monday said whenever he sees younger actors perform well on screen he always misses his youth. The 63-year-old actor, whose next Malang features him alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, said looking at the chemistry of the lead pair he felt the need to fall in love again.

"After this film, Aditya and Disha are going to be major, special and big stars. I genuinely mean it. Whatever I've seen, every frame, I enjoyed it," Kapoor told reporters here at the trailer launch of the Mohit Suri-directed movie.

"I wished I was young. I wish I would go on a bike like him (Aditya) and was having fun... Looking at them in the film, I want to fall in love. I'm in love but I want to fall again," he added.

The romantic-action-drama also features Amruta Khanvilkar. Kapoor, who stars in a negative role of a cop, said he was initially wanted to play Kunal's part in the film.

"I first heard the script, I wanted to do Kunal's role. He has done a brilliant job with the role now but I wanted to do that one. Mohit, Luv (Ranjan, producer) and all of them wanted me to do this character of Agashe.

"My heart was there but they told me to do this. I would thank them that they convinced me and I went with their conviction. I'm very happy I did this role," he added.

Malang is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

