Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I Want to Give Audience Something They Wouldn't Expect of Me, Says Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Hurdang, a love story set in the 1990s and in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Want to Give Audience Something They Wouldn't Expect of Me, Says Nushrat Bharucha
Image: Instagram/Nushrat Bharucha
Loading...

Actress Nushrat Bharucha says breaking an image is one of the biggest challenges for an actor.

Nushrat rose to fame by playing girl-next-door characters in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sweety in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Does she want to break that image? "Breaking an image actually is one of the toughest fights an actor can fight. Also, it becomes one of the most challenging things for me," Nushrat told IANS.

"For me, it sort of becomes one of the most challenging reasons to approach a film or to get to a film. It excites me more because I feel like 'Yeah, this (role) people have not seen me do and they will really be able to see me in a different light'," she added. 

Nushrat will next be seen in Hurdang, a love story set in the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a lot of time occupied with self-realisation. "I hope with my next few films I am able to give them something that they wouldn't have imagined me doing," she said, adding that her character in the film is "gritty" and "to-the-face".

She will also be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in their forthcoming film Dream Girl.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram