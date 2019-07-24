Take the pledge to vote

I Want to Have All Kinds of Films in My Kitty, Says Akshay Kumar on Fielding Different Genres

Ahead of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar says he’s been trying to strike a balance between doing content-driven cinema and masala entertainers.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
I Want to Have All Kinds of Films in My Kitty, Says Akshay Kumar on Fielding Different Genres
Akshay Kumar. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Mission Mangal, has a slew of other varied projects in various stages of production. There is Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb—all of which belong to different genres.

Talking about how he’s been experimenting with his projects lately, he told Hindustan Times, “I’ve learned that if I do different genres, I won’t be tagged. So I decided I’ve to do different kinds of films. I am thankful to people and the media for criticising me to that point and bringing out the best in me.”

Though his last few films have been majorly on social issues, Akshay says he’s been trying to strike a balance between doing content-driven cinema and masala entertainers. “Most of my films, be it Padman (2018), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or even Mission Mangal, have women’s empowerment. But I’ve to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also.

“So, it’s not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I’ll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty,” he said.

Meanwhile, directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. It will release on August 15.

