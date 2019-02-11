I Want to Help the Youth: Sanjay Dutt Promotes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's #DrugFreeIndia Campaign

I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart & I want to help the youth of our country. Thank you @SriSri guruji for your support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xeTeNOkyDq — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 10, 2019

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his battle with drug addiction, is supporting an anti-drug campaign that aims to eliminate drug addiction.Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Sunday to announce his support to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's #DrugFreeIndia campaign."I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart and I want to help the youth of our country," he wrote.Dutt's struggle with drugs has also been documented in his blockbuster biopic Sanju, a Rajkumar Hiarni film in which actor Ranbir Kapoor essays his titular role.Apart from Dutt, several other celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Badshah have lent support to the anti-drug campaign, which will be launched in Chandigarh on February 18.Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 59-year-old has a slew of interesting projects lined up, including Torbaz, Panipat, Shamshera and Prasthanam’s remake, which he will also be producing.Dutt will also be seen in two high-profile ensemble films—first in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles, and then in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2—a sequel to his 1991 super-hit film Sadak. Along with Pooja Bhatt, it will also star Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.(With News18 inputs)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.