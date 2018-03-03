GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

I Want To Make You So Proud: Sridevi's Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother on Her Birthday

Janhvi took to Instagram to share her pain and asked the fans to love their parents and cherish their love and company forever.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
I Want To Make You So Proud: Sridevi's Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother on Her Birthday
Image: Instagram/Janhvi Kpaoor
After a heartfelt letter by father Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's elder daughter and upcoming actor Janhvi has opened up about losing her mother on her 20th birthday. Janhvi took to Instagram to share her pain and asked the fans to love their parents and cherish their love and company forever.

In a heart-wrenching elaborate post, remembering her mother, the 20-year-old wrote, "My friends always said that I'm perpetually happy and now I realise it was because of you. Nothing anyone said mattered, no problem was big enough, and no day could ever be dull because I had you."

On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on



With the controversial treatment of Sridevi's death by media and various speculations floating around, Janhvi urged fans to respect the love shared by her father and late mother. "Let the love and adulation you’ve showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man whose entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love."

Janhvi is making her debut this year with Karan Johar's Dhadak, alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.

The death of veteran actor Sridevi sent shock waves across the nation and fans, family members and the entire film fraternity mourned the loss of their beloved. The actor, who was 54, passed away in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. The actor, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2013, was draped in the national tricolor and was accorded with a gun salute and elaborate arrangements made by the Maharashtra Government. The actor's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
