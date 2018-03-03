I Want To Make You So Proud: Sridevi's Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother on Her Birthday

After a heartfelt letter by father Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's elder daughter and upcoming actor Janhvi has opened up about losing her mother on her 20th birthday. Janhvi took to Instagram to share her pain and asked the fans to love their parents and cherish their love and company forever.In a heart-wrenching elaborate post, remembering her mother, the 20-year-old wrote, "My friends always said that I'm perpetually happy and now I realise it was because of you. Nothing anyone said mattered, no problem was big enough, and no day could ever be dull because I had you."With the controversial treatment of Sridevi's death by media and various speculations floating around, Janhvi urged fans to respect the love shared by her father and late mother. "Let the love and adulation you’ve showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man whose entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love."Janhvi is making her debut this year with Karan Johar's Dhadak, alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.The death of veteran actor Sridevi sent shock waves across the nation and fans, family members and the entire film fraternity mourned the loss of their beloved. The actor, who was 54, passed away in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. The actor, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2013, was draped in the national tricolor and was accorded with a gun salute and elaborate arrangements made by the Maharashtra Government. The actor's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead.