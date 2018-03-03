Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
I Want To Make You So Proud: Sridevi's Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother on Her Birthday
Janhvi took to Instagram to share her pain and asked the fans to love their parents and cherish their love and company forever.
Image: Instagram/Janhvi Kpaoor
In a heart-wrenching elaborate post, remembering her mother, the 20-year-old wrote, "My friends always said that I'm perpetually happy and now I realise it was because of you. Nothing anyone said mattered, no problem was big enough, and no day could ever be dull because I had you."
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
With the controversial treatment of Sridevi's death by media and various speculations floating around, Janhvi urged fans to respect the love shared by her father and late mother. "Let the love and adulation you’ve showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man whose entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love."
Janhvi is making her debut this year with Karan Johar's Dhadak, alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.
The death of veteran actor Sridevi sent shock waves across the nation and fans, family members and the entire film fraternity mourned the loss of their beloved. The actor, who was 54, passed away in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.
Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. The actor, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2013, was draped in the national tricolor and was accorded with a gun salute and elaborate arrangements made by the Maharashtra Government. The actor's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajasthan Royals' Rs 7.2 Cr Buy Jofra Archer Ruled Out of PSL
- Video Replays Set to be Used at FIFA World Cup After IFAB Approval
- Oscars 2018: After Last Year's Mix-up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway To Again Present Best Picture
- White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans