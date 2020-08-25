I Wanted To Be An Actor For The Sake Of Vanity, Says Masaba Gupta

Designer Masaba Gupta, whose life has inspired the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, said that she wanted to act since the age of 14 for the sake of vanity. She said that her mother, National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta stopped her from doing so.

Talking to Mid-day, Masaba said, "I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van."

Speaking about acting in the show, she said, "I was relaxed in front of the camera. I am as content with what I did as I am critical. I will act because I enjoy it. My business puts food on the table, so there is no compulsion to act."

The show will see Masaba going through a personal upheaval while launching a new collection. The show will also feature Neena and Masaba's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra.

Directed by Sonam Nair and created by showrunner Ashvini Yardi, the series will stream from August 28, 2020 on Netflix.