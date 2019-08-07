I Was a Full Showroom, Says Akshay Kumar on Being Called Inexpressive as Furniture
Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Mission Mangal. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it will release on August 15.
Akshay Kumar. (Image: Instagram)
One of the most consistent actors at the box office for several years now, Akshay Kumar says seeing his old films, he feels critics have been very lenient towards him.
The star, who recently revealed that he used to be called furniture in his initial days in Bollywood, told Hindustan Times, “Not furniture, when I watch my old films, I feel I was a full showroom. So, critics were very lenient towards me.”
Notably, Akshay is the only Indian actor to have made it in Forbes’ latest list of richest celebrities, beating Hollywood biggies like Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
On being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, he said, “Surely, it feels good. But I just go through the headline and not the detailed copy [of such articles]. On a serious note, money does matter to me but only in a limited way. It’s my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for each and every penny. Money doesn’t come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me.”
On the professional front, Akshay is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Mission Mangal. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in important roles. It will release on August 15 along with John Abraham’s Batla House.
