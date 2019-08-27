I was a Little Shy, Awkward About Doing a Kissing Scene in Front of My Father, Says Karan Deol

Karan Deol, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut in his father’s forthcoming directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, says he wasn’t the most comfortable shooting the kissing scene for the title track in the presence of his director father Sunny Deol.

Talking about it, he told Mid-Day, "Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story."

However, adding that he never doubted the sequence’s relevance, he said, "I had no apprehensions about the scene. I approached it in the same manner as I deal with any other scene because at the end of the day, I’m playing a character and it flows with the narrative."

Featuring debutante Sahher Bambba opposite Karan, the film is set in Himachal Pradesh and is all about first love, its innocence, doubts and complexities. With Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol returns to the director’s chair after having made films like Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again. Slated for a September 20 release, it will clash at the box office with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor.

