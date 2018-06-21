English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I was Always The Social Misfit: Palash Sen
Euphoria's frontman Palash Sen says he was on the "brink of giving up" but bounced back for his family and bandmates.
A file photo of Palash Sen.
Euphoria's frontman Palash Sen says he was on the "brink of giving up" but bounced back for his family and bandmates.
The band has come out with a single Main hoon for One Digital Entertainment's original web documentary series SOS - Survivors of Suicide. The song came out on Thursday on the occasion of World Music Day.
"I have been battling an entire system that does not support non-film music. I have been doing it for 20 years now and the fight takes a toll! Since childhood, I was always that shy kid, the social misfit," Palash said in a statement to IANS.
"This song was my reassurance to myself that people like me belong here. This song was my light at the end of the tunnel. I have been to the brink of giving up and have come back because of my family, my band mates and the dhoomers and Euphorians around the world."
The music video of Main hoon was shot in just 15 days. It will have montages of uplifting real life stories of four survivors from the ongoing docu-series. The song speaks about self realisation and aims at inspiring people who fight mental illnesses.
Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, One Digital Entertainment, said: "We were extremely glad as well as surprised when Palash said he related to the same and said he wanted to be a part of this series via his music. It is our collective way to use this opportunity to educate people and to break the stigma around this sensitive issue."
It was when Palash went through some episodes one night that the stories moved him.
"Their fight and the positivity they found amidst the chaos inspired me. I called up Gurpreet and told him I wanted to do something for SOS. And this song found its home."
"As a musician, I have always tried to heal through words. This is my humble contribution towards those in the society, who have made me what I am, but have failed to see what they themselves are."
