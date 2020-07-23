I Was As Troubled As Sushant: Dil Bechara Star Sanjana Sanghi On MeToo Allegation Against Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has said that she was "disturbed" by the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the late Bollywood star in 2018.

Two years back, there were reports claiming that Sanjana was sexually harassed on the sets of Dil Bechara, earlier titled Kizie Aur Manny, following which Sushant had shared screenshots of their conversation on social media and denied his involvement in any case of misconduct. Later, Sanjana had also dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and "unfounded stories."

Now, the actress has opened about why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were untrue.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana said, “They see it as time, but the truth is they don’t know our reality. If they are waiting for lies to be clarified, I don’t want to perpetuate that culture. I don’t want to be in a place where every rumour that is written about me, I have to come out with my trusted colleagues to clarify them time and again. I shouldn’t have needed to clarify anything in the first place is the point. Because nothing happened.

"He was the greatest co-star I could have had and I have every ounce of love and respect for him, as he did for me. If something had actually happened, we wouldn’t have gone ahead and finished our Paris schedule, finished our film… It would have not been like this. I just would really urge people to really believe the truth. It’s sad that the truth is not fed to them, though, and it is not their fault,” she added.

Sanjana said that she was equally troubled by the baseless articles that were doing the rounds.

“Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can’t pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go."

Sanjana is making her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film, Sushant’s last, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.