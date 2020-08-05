Was Considered Arrogant Because I wasn't Pandering to What the Heroes Wanted Me to Do: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has opened up about lobbyism and unfair practices in Bollywood during her heydays in an explosive interview. She said back in the '90s, she was considered arrogant as she did not pander to the heroes' demands.

"I didn't have godfathers, wasn't part of camps and didn't have heroes promoting me. I was not sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs. In a lot of cases, I was considered arrogant because I wasn't pandering to what the heroes wanted me to do - laughing when they wanted me to laugh, sitting when they asked me to sit," she told Pinkvilla.

She said that at the peak of her career, nasty articles were written about her.

She continued, "There used to be these cabals which used to have the heroes, their girlfriends and their journalist chamchas. What used to shock me was that a lot of these female journalists would do something like this to another woman. When they now stand up and say, we're feminists and writing ulta-feminist columns, I'm like really?"

"That time, they never supported me because the hero promised them the next cover. There was a monopoly happening at that time. I may not have lost movies because of honesty but a lot of dirt was written about me. I never clawed on people's back, played cut-throat politics and never stepped on people's toes either," Raveena added.

Raveena acted with top stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar in several films in the '90s. Mohra, Dilwaale, Laadla and Ziddi are some of her biggest hits.