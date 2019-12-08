Take the pledge to vote

Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Tweets She was Diagnosed with Pneumonia

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Lata Mangeshkar clarified that she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She even thanked the doctors for taking her in their care.

News18.com

December 8, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Tweets She was Diagnosed with Pneumonia
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for close to a month now, tweeted after a long time on Sunday, indicating that she is fine at the moment. She took to social media to thank fans for their well wishes and support and expressed gratitude towards the doctors for treatment. She also said that she has returned back home now.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator. She explained that she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

She wrote in one of her tweets, "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia (sic)."

She wrote three more tweets on Sunday. You can read them below:

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

(With inputs from PTI)

