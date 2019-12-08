Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Tweets She was Diagnosed with Pneumonia
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Lata Mangeshkar clarified that she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She even thanked the doctors for taking her in their care.
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for close to a month now, tweeted after a long time on Sunday, indicating that she is fine at the moment. She took to social media to thank fans for their well wishes and support and expressed gratitude towards the doctors for treatment. She also said that she has returned back home now.
Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator. She explained that she was diagnosed with pneumonia.
She wrote in one of her tweets, "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia (sic)."
Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
She wrote three more tweets on Sunday. You can read them below:
Namaskaar,A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
मेरे ब्रीच कैंडी के डॉक्टर सच में फ़रिश्ते हैं, यहाँ का सभी कर्मचारी वर्ग भी बहुत अच्छा है.आप सब की मैं पुनः एक बार मन से आभारी हूँ. ये प्यार और आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही बना रहे।— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
नमस्कार.पिछले 28 दिनोंसे मैं ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल में थी। मुझे न्यूमोनिया हुआ था.डॉक्टर चाहते थे की मैं पूरी तरह से ठीक हो जाऊँ फिर घर जाऊँ,आज मैं घर वापस आगयी हूँ. ईश्वर, माई बाबा के आशीर्वाद और आप सब के प्यार,प्रार्थनाओं से मैं अब ठीक हूँ.मैं आप सब की हृदयसे आभारी हूँ.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages
She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
(With inputs from PTI)
