I was Gutted, Says Lena Headey On Cersei Lannister's Death in Game of Thrones

The last season of Game of Thrones was criticised for many things, one among them was the way things ended for Cersei Lannister, one of the most formidable villains on the show. It was speculated that Arya Stark would be shutting her green eyes, or there would be a face-off between her and the mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen. Fans of the HBO show were excited by the prospect of two powerful female characters finally coming face-to-face and see which one ended up on the winning side.

But none of that happened. In an anti-climactic ending for such a powerful character, Cersei died when the Red Keep collapsed on top of her, burned down by Daenerys' last dragon. She died in the arms of her brother and lover, Jamie. Considering that her character had been built over the seasons as a horrific villain, many viewers opined that Cersei was granted a relatively easy end that did not fit her status.

And it turns out that the actress who brought to life the character onscreen seems to agree with the legions of fans. Actress Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister all through 8 seasons of the hugely popular show, has spoken out about her death and was clearly not happy with the decision made by the writers.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey has revealed that she has not been given the opportunity to vent her frustration to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. "I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I've got a few of my own gripes. But I haven't sat down drunkly with David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) yet." When asked what will she say to them, Headey said, "I will say I wanted a better death."

She added, "Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

