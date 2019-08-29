I was Labelled Panchnama Girl, Things Changed with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Says Nushrat Bharucha

While it is tough to leave a mark in the minds of the audience when one is part of an ensemble cast, Nushrat Bharucha managed to do so in Luv Ranjan’s multi-starrer Pyaar Ka Panchnama films. Although she had done a few roles before that, her performance in the films became her calling card, so much so that people started recognising her by her character rather than her real name.

As she gears up for her forthcoming film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, she hopes people know her name, so that she can get rid of the tag of Panchnama Girl for good. "Initially I was taking the tag of ‘Panchnama Girl’ sportingly but then I realised that people called me by that name more than my real name! Thankfully after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, things have changed," Nushrat told IANS.

“I wondered why would people only call me the ‘Panchnama Girl' where as there were two more girls in the film! Did they only remember me and Kartik and not the rest? However, I am happy the way things have panned out now."

In Dream Girl, Nushrat plays the love interest of the protagonist played by Ayushmann. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma, and is scheduled to release on September 13.

