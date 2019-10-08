I was Like Hermione Except She was Pretty I Wasn’t, Says Shobhita Dhulipala

Actress-model Sobhita DhulipalA says that as a child she was an uncool geeky child who struggled DURING social interactions. She compares herself to Harry Potter's Hermione saying she found more comfort in the magical world of JK Rowling than she ever did in her friends or peers. She also thinks that she wasn't pretty.

"I wasn’t pretty as a child," she told Verve Magazine in an interview. "Puberty hit me like a train. When I say I was geeky, I don’t mean cute pigtails, short shorts. No, not that. Like f***ing geeky. Uncool. I was like Hermione. Except Hermione was pretty, I wasn’t."

While she compared herself to Hermione of the popular franchise, Dhulipala says she identifies the most with Luna Lovegood- the whacky, bullied and weird Ravenclaw student in Harry Potter. "She (Luna) was so comfortable with not being validated. As a child, that was such a new perspective for me. Luna was her own person, and that’s a daring thing to be," she added.

She also reasons Harry Potter as an inquisitive curiosity to explore the Internet and told the publication that she moved between fan forums, blogs and general interest chat rooms to follow conversations about the franchise. however, she rarely participated in them.

Best known for her role in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, which earned her a nomination in the Critics' Choice Best Performance category at Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Sobhita was last seen in Netflix's thriller web series Bard of Blood. In the series, she plays an Indian intelligence officer along with Emraan Hashmi and Vineet Kumar.

Next, she will be seen in a Malayam film titled Kurup and Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.