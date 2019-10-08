I was Like Hermione Except She was Pretty I Wasn’t, Says Shobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala compares herself to Harry Potter's Hermione saying she found more comfort in the magical world of JK Rowling than she ever did in her friends or peers.
Sobhita Dhulipala compares herself to Harry Potter's Hermione saying she found more comfort in the magical world of JK Rowling than she ever did in her friends or peers.
Actress-model Sobhita DhulipalA says that as a child she was an uncool geeky child who struggled DURING social interactions. She compares herself to Harry Potter's Hermione saying she found more comfort in the magical world of JK Rowling than she ever did in her friends or peers. She also thinks that she wasn't pretty.
"I wasn’t pretty as a child," she told Verve Magazine in an interview. "Puberty hit me like a train. When I say I was geeky, I don’t mean cute pigtails, short shorts. No, not that. Like f***ing geeky. Uncool. I was like Hermione. Except Hermione was pretty, I wasn’t."
While she compared herself to Hermione of the popular franchise, Dhulipala says she identifies the most with Luna Lovegood- the whacky, bullied and weird Ravenclaw student in Harry Potter. "She (Luna) was so comfortable with not being validated. As a child, that was such a new perspective for me. Luna was her own person, and that’s a daring thing to be," she added.
She also reasons Harry Potter as an inquisitive curiosity to explore the Internet and told the publication that she moved between fan forums, blogs and general interest chat rooms to follow conversations about the franchise. however, she rarely participated in them.
Best known for her role in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, which earned her a nomination in the Critics' Choice Best Performance category at Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Sobhita was last seen in Netflix's thriller web series Bard of Blood. In the series, she plays an Indian intelligence officer along with Emraan Hashmi and Vineet Kumar.
Next, she will be seen in a Malayam film titled Kurup and Netflix's Ghost Stories.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I was Like Hermione Except She was Pretty I Wasn’t, Says Shobhita Dhulipala
- Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else