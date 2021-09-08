I was Madly in Love with Virat Kohli, Says Mrunal Thakur

Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, with a significant fan base worldwide, particularly among female fans. Kohli's followers will go to any mile to demonstrate their devotion to him. It's no surprise that Indian Bollywood Diva Mrunal Thakur is also one of Kohli's fans.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Mrunal professed her passion and love for cricket. She also admired Kohli. She revealed that she was once madly in love with the renowned Indian cricket skipper. Mrunal also shared about being a sportsperson in her school days. She added that she was quite active and has played many sports in few zonal competitions which include basketball and football.

When asked about her passion for the game, the actress stated that she used to be ‘madly in love’ with Kohli. According to her, she first became interested in cricket because of her brother, who is a huge fan. She has also accompanied him to watch a live match at a stadium with him around five years ago. “I recall donning a blue shirt and rooting for Team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It's a lovely coincidence," She added.

Mrunal has never shied away from expressing her feelings for cricket. When asked in an interview with Tellychakkar a few years ago, who she would easily swoon over, her answer was none other than Kohli.

With Ekta Kapoor's renowned TV serial Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal became a household name. She made her film debut with Love Sonia and went on to feature in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, and Toofaan. She was most recently seen in Toofan, in which she co-starred opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Mrunal is once again ready to return to the big screen with another sports film named Jersey. She will appear in this film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Jersey is the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu film Nani, which was a huge success in the Telugu cine industry. Shahid is going to portray a cricketer in this film.

