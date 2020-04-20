MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I Was Never a 'Horror-Film Friendly' Actor, Says Vicky Kaushal

Bhoot poster

Bhoot poster

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, says there was a time when he was not a 'horror-film friendly' actor and overcame his fear through the film.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Vicky Kaushal tried out the horror genre with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship earlier this year. He says there was a time when he was not a "horror-film friendly" actor.

The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

"I was never a ‘horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," said Vicky.

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

It will now have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 22.

"I am happy that many more viewers across the globe can now stream the film and enjoy some edge-of-the seat thrill, from the comfort of their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video," said the actor.

The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres