I was Replaced Because Hero's Wife Didn't Want Me in the Film: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself, has spoken about the negativity and misogyny she faced early in her career. The actress, in multiple interviews, has said that she was replaced in a number of films because she had no godfather or connections in the film industry.

In a new interview with Filmfare, Taapsee said, “I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget."

In an earlier interview, Taapsee admitted that it was such incidents that still make her feel like an outsider in Bollywood.

“I don’t have any Godfather, who would guarantee me work in this industry. So, regardless of how many hits or flops I give at the box office, I would continue to be an outsider. I still get replaced on someone’s recommendations and until this stops happening, this ‘outsider’ feeling isn’t going to go anywhere," Taapsee had told Asian Age.