I was Scared: Priyanka Chopra on Staying Silent About Unpleasant Incidents in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished has recently been released where she has written about some disturbing incidents that happened to her in the film industry. Speaking about these instances, Priyanka said that she did not talk about it back then and concentrated on work because she was insecure. The 38-year-old actor confessed that the advice given to girls is that they should not be hard to work with or attract the wrong kind of attention. She decided to put her head down and work within the system, not speaking anything about what had happened.

She was responding to a question by Entertainment Tonight on how she did not fall prey to the insecurities that can come with a career in the entertainment industry. Priyanka feels that not speaking about the incident back then was because she was insecure.

In Unfinished, Priyanka revealed that a director once said that her panties should be visible otherwise why would people come to watch the film. This prompted her to walk out of the film and as Priyanka now explains, she believes that the director saw her as an object for titillation and not as an artiste who was bringing something to the table.

“I did because as much as I may have walked away from the project because of how he spoke about me or spoke to me... He didn't see me as an artist bringing something to the table, he saw me as an object for titillation. That's it. That's all I was there for. It makes you feel small. As much as I walked away from the movie because it made me feel that way, I didn't do anything about it. I didn't say anything about it because I had to work within the system. So I put my head down and I worked within the system.”

“Why did I do that? Because I had insecurities. I was scared. I was trying to make a career at that point. I didn't want it to be taken away from me. Girls are told, 'You don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention. You don't want to be hard to work with. You gotta smile and everything is alright.' I did that for a really long time because I was insecure. It’s okay to be insecure. No one is perfect. No one can live in black or white. Everyone lives in grey and that's okay,” she added.

She has also written about another unpleasant incident that happened to her in Bollywood, where the director wanted her to get plastic surgeries for her jaw, breasts, and hips.

The White Tiger actress also spoke about how she faced xenophobia and bullying at the beginning of her career in America as a singer. Priyanka said that she was just making music and felt that the hate was unwarranted.

Priyanka’s memoir, released on February 9, 2021, talks about her journey from the Miss World pageant to Bollywood and making a career in Hollywood. It also goes into other details of her life, like her marriage to Nick Jonas and how losing her father affected Priyanka’s life.